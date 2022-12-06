This new MET Tadej Pogačar limited edition helmet has shout-out to his tufts

You know you’re doing something right when your helmet sponsor makes a limited edition named after you. The MET Trenta 3K Carbon Tadej Pogačar Limited Edition is a high-performance road helmet designed and destined for one of the most famous pro cyclists out there, the two-time Tour de France winner himself, Pog.

The lid has been worn to Tour de France victory twice, seen multiple Grand Tour stage, Monument and one-day wins, and led races on all terrains from the imposing Hajar Mountains to Italy’s white roads, Flandrian cobbles all the way to Pyrenean summits.

Everyone knows about Tadeg’s iconic tufts, but according to MET, Pog’s locks that puff out the helmet are created by the helmet’s performance design, sweeping air in and upwards, and drawing stems of dancing hair out through the vents. The helmet features the MIPS for added protection, and is USB LED light compatible.

Features

• 3K Carbon Technology, embedded carbon fiber cage

• Mips rotational system

• Polycarbonate shell with EPS liner

• Air Lite straps with an adjustable divider

• 19 Vents, internal air channeling system

• Reflective rear decals to enhance visibility in low-light conditions

• Sizes: S (52-56 cm) M (56-58 cm) L (58-61 cm)

• Weight: (For a medium helmet) 225 g

MET Trenta 3K Carbon Tadej Pogačar Limited Edition, $490