This year’s best Black Friday deals

Black Friday is here again and while there may be shortages of some cycling gear, there are still plenty of great deals to be had. So you don’t have to spend hours coming through websites, we’ve put together our top picks of the best deals going. From fresh kit to indoor trainers and winter wear to keep you moving outside all season long.

2021’s best Black Friday deals:

Oakley takes the classic performance eyewear look and modernizes it for the Sutro. Available in a wide variety of Prizm lenses to suit all weather and all riding styles.

Canadian apparel manufacturer knows how to make the perfect cycling gear for all conditions. The Modesto combines lightweight material and well-designed vents with a wind-blocking material and safety-enhancing reflective accents so you stay warm and safe on your next fall ride.

Garmin’s small-but-mighty gives you the power of GPS-based data and navigation essentials, clearly displayed on an black-and-white screen. Small enough to fit in on any bike but smart enough to give you all the information you need to take your training to the next level.

Ultralight for minimal interface between foot and pedals but with the comfort of merino wool, Smartwool Performance Light socks are as functional as they are fun.

Maap brings together elevated fashion with high tech materials for the Emblem Pro Hex Jersey. Look fast. Go fast. Ride in comfort.

With the Saris H3 you don’t have to wait for Spring’s return to start building your 2022 fitness. The electromagnetic direct-drive trainer gives you accurate training down to the Watt (+/- two per cent) and runs quiet to you can set up your workout zone wherever you like.

Designed in Squamish, B.C. ,7Mesh’s WK3 Cargo Bib Shorts let you carry more, more comfortably on your next adventure. A patented bib-strap design makes mid-ride pit stops easier, so you don’t have to take off your jersey when there’s no full facilities close at hand.

The brand new action camera from GoPro takes capturing your ride to the next level. Improved stabilization and significantly faster frame rate for better slow motion make the Hero 10 Black a solid improvement over the previous generation. Shoot stills or video, time lapse, slow motion or very slow motion and in multiple angles. Then upload your creation directly to your phone via wireless connection.

Carry everything you need for your ride, including a 2L hydrapack reservoir, without putting weight on your back. The Hot Laps hip pack is light, comfortable and now features a fleece-lined pocket to keep a phone or sunglasses safe, too.

Make commuting even greener with Axiom’s Oceanweave pannier line. Made from reclaimed fishing nets, the Oceanweave fabric is waterproof and good for the planet. The Monsoon P18+ comes with a removable laptop liner, pockets for organized storage inside as well as external daisy chain loops to strap on more gear.

With Smith’s Signal helmet you get all the safety of MIPS brain injury preventing liner in an affordable, comfortable and good looking helmet. Well ventilated, available in a variety of colours and four sizes and designed to securely hold sunglasses when you’re not wearing them.

Clif pioneered performance nutrition that tasted good while still being functional. The Nub Butter line takes the classic Clif bar format and injects protein and organic nut butter into the core for a fresh take on the mid-ride snack.

With three layers of softshell fabric the Cyclone Gel provides wind and water protection for your hands. Pearl Izumi adds 3D gel pads for comfort and a conductive thumb and index fingertip so you can still operate your smart phone for mid-ride selfies. Available in men’s and women’s sizes.