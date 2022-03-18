Three different Odlo base layers for every ride you’ll do

Choosing the right base layer under your jersey or jacket can make a big difference in your comfort on a ride. You want to find something that wicks your sweat but keeps your body regulated so you don’t get too hot, or too cold.

But you don’t need fifteen different base layers in your closet. In fact, if you want to be prepared for all seasons, you can roll with just these three. The Norwegian- founded company, Odlo has become a well-known company for base layers, given their extensive cross-country skiing background. Thankfully, the same expertise can be applied to your base layer choices for rides in all sorts of weather conditions.

Men’s Performance Light Base Layer T-Shirt

On a hot day, you want to have something that can beat the heat but is comfortable. The Performance Light short sleeve crew neck top does just that. It’s slim-fitting and will fit nicely under your short sleeve summer jersey.

Thanks to the seamless integrated ventilation zones they also give you increased breathability. The sleeves are shorter than similar t-shirts, which means you won’t get any fabric sticking out from under your jersey.

It also features Zero Scent, a tech that limits bacteria build-up, meaning you’ll be nice and fresh even after a long ride.

($75, Odlo.com)

Men’s Performance Warm Eco long sleeve base layer

On those cold or rainy days on the bike, the proper base layer will make sure that you stay warm and dry, even if you have to stop for a flat tire or coffee break. There’s nothing worse than having your ride go south if you’re cold and clammy under your jacket or long-sleeve jersey.

This is a versatile base layer that has several ventilation zones that will keep you comfortable, while also providing moisture management throughout . Comfort and breathability are important features when you’re out in frigid temperatures.

($100, Oldo.com)

Men’s Blackcomb Eco long sleeve base layer

On those really cold days in the dead of winter, you’re going to want something that does the job. The Blackcomb Eco long sleeve is made just for those. It delivers even increased moisture management and warmth, all through a seamless fit, which means it will fit your body well, a key when you may be wearing multiple layers.

This is the perfect garment for those days when you need maximum comfort and moisture-wicking.

($120, Oldo.com)