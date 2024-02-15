Trek launches new Velocis shoes: Perfomance footwear with pro tech, at an affordable price

On Thursday, Trek announced three new road shoes: the Velocis, the RSL and the RSL Knit. The Velocis are a new performance shoe at an affordable price that Trek uses professional-grade technology to create a great fit while ensuring comfort and performance.

Velocis

The new shoes use OCLV Carbon composite plate for optimum power transfer in the pedal stroke.

The dual Li2 BOA dials provide tension adjustments in 1-millimetre increments, allowing for easy and safe tuning while in motion. The Velocis feature Trek’s inForm Pro last to ensure a comfortable fit.

In terms of breathability, the Velocis have two vents on the outsole as well as perforations on the polyurethane leather that Trek says will increase airflow and improve temperature management.

The InForm Pro Last that Trek says will give riders an “ergonomically optimized, high-performance fit that will snugly hold your foot and give you better pedaling efficiency.” They also feature METNET relief zones that conform to the foot to prevent hot spots and discomfort on those long days in the saddle.

They are available in three colours, black, white and red, and come in unisex sizing: 36-48; half sizes 38.5 – 45.5

Trek Velocis, $334.99

Trek RSL Road

The official shoe of WorldTour team Lidl-Trek, the Trek RSL Road is a high-end performance product for serious cyclists. The shoes were made with feedback from the pros, and are available in both traditional TPU and knit uppers.

Like the Velocis, they feature a OCLV Carbon plate and dual Li2 BOA dials. The team has been using the new shoes in the early races in Europe, as some eagle-eyed cycling fans noticed.

An external heel cup with no-slip lining ensures your foot remains snug and in place with every pedal stroke. Both shoes feature perforations on the upper to increase airflow along four vents on the outsole to make sure your feet stay cool when the weather gets hot.

Both the RSL and RSL knit are available in black and white, with unisex sizing: 36-48.

Trek RSL, $599.99

Trek RSL Knit, $664.99