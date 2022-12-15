Trek launches newest ebike in Canada, Domane+ SLR

On Thursday, Trek announced its third-generation Domane+, an electric-assisted road bike. The new ride is lighter than previous versions, and is virtually indistinguishable from its analog counterpart. The Domane+ uses a new motor and has a sleeker design to get it closer than ever to the look and feel of a “regular” bike. With a super-quiet engine and lightweight carbon-fibre frame, the latest version of Trek’s ebike is a proper race-style or training machine, with a bit of extra kick when you need it. The new bike is lighter than its predecessor at less than 12 kg with Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

New motor

Previous versions of the Domane+ used Fazua and Bosch motors. Trek has swapped them out for a TQ HPR-50 unit, the same system that appeared on the new Fuel EXe this past July. Trek says the TQ HPR-50 is much smaller and lighter than previous models. It also means that the frame doesn’t have to bulk up to accommodate the e-infrastructure—it genuinely looks like a regular bike. The motor is housed in a hidden compartment by the bottom bracket, while the battery is integrated into the down tube.

“The new Domane+ was the closest thing to a perfect road ebike that we’ve ever created. Part of that is making it hot and svelte. For us, the foundation was not just creating something lightweight but also high speed,” Jordan Roessingh, Trek’s director of road bikes, says.

The smaller motor doesn’t just help with looks, but with the ride. Since it’s taking up less space in the BB, the Q factor is 163 mm, which is closer to a regular bike’s 150 mm. So when you jump on the Domane+, you won’t feel as if your feet and ankles are any farther apart. The traditional geometry will feel familiar, too. Take it on some longer rides, maybe ones that are longer than you’re used to, and get a bit of help if the wind picks up or you’re confronted with leg-sapping climbs. The Domane+ can also let you ride with people who might average faster speeds than you. You’ll be there when the action gets a little tougher.

“It’s designed for riders who want the extra assist like on a group ride, but with the same exertion level. It provides the right amount of assistance, and you can also ride a bit farther,” Roessingh explains.

Specs-wise, you’re looking at a maximum of 300 W of assist. The TQ HPR-50 can churn out 50 Nm of torque. The maximum speed at which you’ll get an assist is 32 km/h as per Canadian law for Class 1 bikes.

Controls and display

To activate the motor and cycle through its assist modes, there are small buttons situated on the bar where your thumbs would naturally lie when your hands are on the hoods. You can even access those buttons from the drops with ease, so you don’t have to take your hands off the handlebars to change assist modes. The buttons make a quiet sound when you press them.

TQ LED display is integrated into the frame on the top tube. Using this screen, you check range, speed and battery life.

Battery

Speaking of battery life, it is much better on the third-generation Domane+ than previous iterations. In Eco mode, the lightest assist mode of the three, you can get around 100 km from the 360 Wh battery. You can also purchase a range extender, which will add 900 g to the bike’s weight, but will give you an additional 40 per cent of battery power.

Frame

The Domane+ has a relaxed, endurance fit with a longer wheelbase than race-oriented machines. You’ll have a comfortable and more upright position that’s perfect for long rides.

Not only is the geometry similar to its analog Domane, the Domane+ is also using Trek’s top-tier OCLV 800 carbon-fibre formula, an upgrade from previous versions. The composite is one of the reasons why the bike is considerably lighter for an ebike. The new frame is 700 g less than the second generation, a considerable shave. Just like its non-electric counterpart, the frame has internal cable routing. It’s only compatible with electronic groupsets. Also, if you’re a fan of the standard Domane’s storage compartment on the down tube, well, you’ll understand why it’s not there on the Domane+. (Hint, because there’s a battery in there.)

Trek has also increased tire clearance, so this bike could be used for some off-road gravel adventures. The Domane+ has room for tires as wide as 40 mm so there’s plenty of room for some fat rubber. If you use mudguards, with the hidden fender mounts, Trek recommends using 35-mm treads. All models come with tubeless-ready wheels.

Additionally, you can use a Blendr mount for a light and a head unit on the RCS Pro stem.

The frame uses Trek’s IsoSpeed rear-suspension system to create a more comfortable ride when the road gets bumpy.

Availability

You can preorder a Domane+ SLR 7 and SLR 9 now and they will be available in March.

The Canadian prices of the new third-generation Trek Domane+