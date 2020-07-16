Trek releases new, 80g lighter, Madone SLR

The Trek Madone is one of the most coveted road bikes available. The high end bike, who’s name was taken from the Col de la Madone in France, was first released in 2003. It’s been through many iterations, and many WorldTours since, and has gained a reputation as a high-end, (and high-cost) aero bike.

Today, Trek announced it is releasing all-new Madone SLR models, made with 800 series OCLV carbon, a major upgrade in terms of weight.

Shedding weight

The lasted Madone will be constructed using ultralight 800 series OCLV carbon, which took two years to develop and is Trek’s highest performing carbon layup to date. The company says that the new carbon is 30 per cent stronger than previous OCLV carbon laminates, yet just as stiff. The strong carbon allowed the engineers to use less material in high-stress areas creating a lighter overall ride.

The design and aerodynamic profile of the Madone hasn’t changed at all in this latest model, but the frame weighs 80g lighter. The improvement aims to save weight without sacrificing aerodynamics and speed.

With a lighter paint scheme, SRAM DUB crank, and Trek’s Aeolus RSL Bar/Stem and 37 wheelset, the new team bike (available through Trek’s Project One program) loses a significant number of grams. Factoring in weight savings from a new ultra-lightweight component spec, Trek-Segafredo riders will be racing on a Madone SLR that’s 450g lighter than its predecessor.

BB and size changes

The new Madone SLR will feature a T47 bottom bracket instead of Trek’s proprietary BB90. In 2019 Trek released a Domane with a T47 BB instead of BB90. The T47 on the latest Madone seems to confirm that they will now move away from what BikeRadar called “one of the worst bottom bracket standards in existence.” The T47 BB is wider and much more serviceable. The bottom bracket is also compatible with all internal-bearing T47 BBs on the market.

Shorter cyclists will be happy to hear that the latest Madone SLR now comes in a 47cm size.

Model List and CAD pricing

Madone SLR 9 Disc – $16,799.99

Madone SLR 9 Disc eTap – $16,799.99

Madone SLR 7 Disc – $11,649.99

Madone SLR 7 Disc eTap – $10,349.99-10,999.99

Madone SLR 6 Disc – $8,999.99

Madone SLR Disc F/S – $5,099.99

The new Madone SLR will be available through Project One at Trek dealers starting July 16.

Project One gets more options

The new Madone SLR will be available through Project One, Trek’s custom bike program. The company has expanded it’s Project One program to include new colours and sec options. New models, six new paint schemes and drive train options will be available for some of Trek’s road, mountain and electric bikes.

Sweet Gold Leaf Sweet Gold Leaf Sweet Gold Leaf Holographic Diamond Flake Holographic Diamond Flake Amplified Alchemy Amplified Alchemy

Three of the new paint schemes (Amplified Alchemy, Sweet Gold Leaf and Holographic Diamond Flake) are additions to the premium Project One ICON Series of bespoke designs. The designs, particularly ‘Sweet Gold Leaf’, reflect the exclusivity of the bikes. Even a non-cyclist would be able to single out these bikes high-end rides.

Palmarès Abstract Abstract

The other two paint schemes (Abstract and Palmarès) are part of the new ‘Designer Series’, a personal collection that comes from designers on Trek’s Waterloo-based team.

Trek has also added a new Splatter Fade paint scheme to the Project One mix, which is currently only available on Project One mountain bikes. Project One mountain bikes now have the option to be built with the new SRAM Eagle drive trains and new RockShox and FOX suspension on all platforms, along with new Line carbon wheel, saddle and tire options.

The company has also revamped its spec and drive train options for road bikes, offering new SRAM Force eTap AXS on select road platforms, the new Aeolus RSL Bar/Stem on the Émonda and Madone, new saddle options, and new Aeolus Elite, Pro and RSL wheels.