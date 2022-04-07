Trek unveils new performance cycling clothes with the environment in mind

Trek has introduced a new line of cycling clothes that will keep you looking sharp. The Waterloo, Wisc., company also hopes to reduce harm to the planet by using sustainably sourced materials. The lightweight fabrics of the new kit lines create slick and comfortable clothes for your next ride.

This launch marks the first time that the bike company has released branded apparel under the Trek name. One of the world’s biggest bike companies has decided to jump into the road apparel game, with four lines of shorts, jerseys and socks. Previously, the company was known for apparel under its Bontrager marque, but the new Trek clothing is a full revamp.

With an eye toward the environment, Trek used material made from recycled water bottles for the jerseys. The bottles are converted to pellets, then yarn, and then, a jersey. The company has also focused on reducing textile waste. With the new shorts, the company says it has reduced a massive amount of waste keeping from landfill.

“By using recycled materials as a core feature of the manufacturing process, on average each pair of cycling shorts prevents 173 g of textile waste from going to landfill,” says Cook of Trek Canada. “That means 36,000 kg less waste in the initial quantity of shorts ordered.”

The sustainability factor is something that is important to Trek. “It’s a huge part of our DNA,” Cook adds. “The cycling industry has kind of gotten a pass because bikes are green, so we want to change that.”

The new lineup of Trek cycling clothing has garments for men and women of all abilities. The premium RSL is geared toward top-level roadies—aerodynamic apparel for serious riders and racers. The Velocis line features an elegant pair of bibs with a classic style, built with high-performance materials. The Circuit line, which is the most versatile of them all, is designed for comfort and style for all types of riding. Finally, there is the Solstice, high-function apparel for casual cyclists, aimed to be comfortable and reliable.

RSL

The RSL jersey is the top-of-the line, aero cut that’s aimed at racers who want comfort and speed from their kit. The jersey and shorts come in deep dark blue or black, with full-length zipper and elongated, raw-cut sleeves.

RSL Jersey, $235

Velocis

The Velocis bibs are for the rider who may not be racing as much as the RSL wearer, but who still needs slim-fitting and aero shorts for long rides, whether it’s solo or in a group. Lightweight fabrics and low profile bibs are key features, with the kit coming in deep dark blue or black.

Velocis Bib $195, Velocis Short $175

Circuit

The Circuit line is the most versatile set of jerseys and shorts. The bibs are made with breathable fabrics in a slightly looser fit. They have a low profile with raw-edged leg-cuff comfort. The jersey design has a slight retro look, with bold blocks of colour: either black, yellow, white or red.

Circuit and Circuit LTD jersey $120

Circuit bib $155, Circuit short $120

Solstice

This line of kit may be built for casual riding, but it still retains the dependability and style of the other lines. It’s a more relaxed jersey, available in solid black, yellow, deep blue or red. The mid-weight, breathable fabrics were chosen for riders who are heading out for rides in the 30 to 40 km range.

Solstice bib $115, Solstice short $80

First impressions of the Trek RSL and Circuit jersey and Circuit bibs

The RSL jersey looks and feels fast. With light, thin fabrics and an ultra-slim fit, it’s definitely got a race feel to it. If you’re looking for a jersey that you can wear this summer at races, this is what you want.

The Circuit line is something that you could wear training, commuting or bikepacking on a warm day. It has a more relaxed fit, but still fits well against your skin. The airy fabric will keep you comfortable, and the racing-stripe design packs a bit more flash than the solid colours of the RSL, if that’s something you are looking for. The shorts provide a nice fit. The bibs are low-profile, which means you won’t even notice they are there.

To learn more about the new Trek line, visit Trek.com