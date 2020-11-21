Ultimate cold weather gift guide

Canadians aren’t the only riders to brave winter weather, sure. But we do have more experience than most spinning through sub-zero weather. That’s why, if you’re looking for cold weather riding gear, shopping north of the border is a surefire way to make sure you stay warm this winter.

The three Canadian brands below have harnessed all their sub-zero experience into very specialized winter gear. From boots to après, they’ll keep you dry if you’re braving blustery weather between warming huts this year.

Cold weather gift guide

The Blivet Quilo boots ($390, blivetsports.com) are fat-biking-specific footwear designed in Quebec City. They are narrow enough to stay clear of crankarms and chainstays. Inside, there’s a comfortable amount of space, especially at the toe box. A lot of attention has been paid to the boots’ construction to keep them breathable and warm: they won’t let in cold around the cleats. For particularly snowy conditions, they have attachments for gaiters.

Garneau Shield+ gloves Weather protection with full fatbike-worthy padding

Garneau Shield+ gloves ($85, garneau.com) will keep hands warm on curly bars. They offer the necessary dexterity to digits for braking, shifting and staying in control on the road. Primaloft Gold Active insulation keeps the heat in, while the outer fabric keeps wind and water at bay.

Think of the Peppermint Chalet Hybrid jacket ($200, peppermintcycling.com) and the Chalet Hybrid pant ($180) as après-fat bike wear. Or even avant-fat bike. The garments by the Montreal- based company known for its women’s clothes trap warmth before a hard ride (or during a really cold one) and afterward with their Primaloft Thermoplume insulation.

The 170-g Primaloft Gold insulation in the Pearl Izumi AmFIB Lobster Gel gloves ($120, pearlizumi.com) retains a lot of warmth at a low weight. Pearl Izumi isn’t Canadian, but they know winter heaps abuse on riding gear. Each glove has a synthetic-leather palm to boost grip and durability. Even in the cold, a rider can poke at a touch screen with the conductive pads at the thumb and index fingers.