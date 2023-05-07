Vittoria Corsa Pro uses new compound for speed and grip

Vittoria is releasing its new Corsa Pro and Corsa Pro Control tires to the general public after a spring of winning races. The cotton road tire uses a new graphene and silica rubber compound, joined using a new vulcanization process, to improve rolling speed and traction in one tire.

Vittoria Corsa Pro

The new Corsa Pro replaces the tire of the same name at the top of Vittoria’s tire models, sitting just above the Corsa N.EXT.

The Corsa Pro tires use Vittoria’s cotton casing. The casing is supposed to be more supple, lighter and more flexible than nylon casings. That gives the Corsa Pro’s better traction nd a closer connection to the tarmac. Vittoria now uses an electrical vulcanization process to create the Corsa Pro. This process embeds the rubber read into the casing, creating a lighter and more flexible tire. Vittoria claims it is also more aerodynamic tire and a more sustainable production process.

The Corsa Pro is already race-tested, with Team Jumbo- Visma, Alpecin-Deceuninck, Education First-Easy Post, Team DSM, Astana-Qazaqstan, Lotto Dstny and several other teams all riding the tire since late 2022.

Graphene + Silica: Vittoria’s rubber Compound

Vittoria combines Graphene and Silica into one compound, taking Vittoria’s existing Graphene compound to a new level.

The Corsa Pro also includes a puncture protection belt – a high-density, low weight layer between the tread and the casing, and a bead shield for pinch flat protection.

Vittoria Corsa Pro Control

Vittoria also offers the Corsa Pro Control, a tire for more extreme road surfaces, like cobblestones or the white gravel of Strade Bianche, or extreme weather conditions. That tire gets a new fishbone texture for improved cornering traction in less-than ideal conditions. Vittoria also uses a thicker tread for more puncture protection and improved wear-life.

Corsa Pro and Corsa Pro Control are available in a tubeless ready version, which can still be used with tubes. The Corsa Pro also comes in a tubular option. Corsa Pro starts at USD 100.00 with the tubular moving up to $136.00 per tire.