Wahoo adds steering accessory for indoor riding

On Tuesday, Wahoo Fitness launched a new accessory, the Kickr Steer. As you can guess, the new hardware makes it possible to “steer” your bike as you ride in the virtual world. The one catch is you can’t use it on other platforms like Zwift, it will only work with its apps, Wahoo X and the RGT platform.

The Steer is a device that is mounted to 31.8 mm bars and uses your smart phone as the main conduit. Using the companion app, you can steer as well as control your view. There are thumb paddles just beside the brake levers that you use. It also comes with a sturdier bike computer mount. The reason for the beefier clamp is to keep the larger platform secure with your phone on board. There’s plenty of room for all sizes of phones, my little iPhone 12 was fine, although it is just resting on the steering plate, there’s no recessed parts on it to keep it extra secure. Once the accessory plate is on, you don’t actually use your bars to steer, rather, it’s the paddles. The movement detected by your smartphone’s accelerometers will then result in you “moving” on screen.

Wahoo says that adding steering means several new factors when riding. You can find the sweet spot in the middle of the pack, push the pace at the front or even cut a sweeping corner to gain position or pull around to mount an attack.

The goal is to make cycling indoors more fun, immersive and realistic, and with steering added on, Wahoo hopes this will achieve this.

Introducing RGT Steering. Powered by RGT’s advanced physics engine, this new feature brings immersive game play into virtual cycling, adding fun to every ride, race, and workout. Make Your Move: https://t.co/ZqWzvSZfqU pic.twitter.com/tvfUI2P5Zu — Wahoo RGT (@wahooRGT) February 7, 2023

“Steering allows you to not just ride with a group but race yourself around a course and improve your time,” Tyler Harris, Wahoo product manager said. “When combined with race radio, riders can communicate and interact, to benefit from group dynamics.”

Installation is fairly straightforward. You’ll need to remove your existing computer mount and swap in the larger one. You slip on the main piece of the mount over the platform, then you adjust the paddles so they are where you want them. One caveat when you’re putting it together, you need to remove a small sleeve so the main mount can click in properly.

Kickr Steer, US $100