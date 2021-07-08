The Woods Cardio Club collection is made ‘for enthusiasts’

A collaboration between the Service Course and professional cyclist Mike Woods has resulted in a limited-edition clothing line. The Woods Cardio Club—which the Service Course calls the “unofficial fan club for the Cardio Cowboy himself,” was conceived to inspire others to get behind some of the Canadian cyclist’s greatest passions. The collection includes a Training Jersey for men and women, and a “90s inspired” casual hoodie and dad cap.

Climate and cardio

Woods says the collection represents a “commitment to climate and to cardio.” For every purchase from the collection, the Service Course and Woods will make a small contribution to two organizations that Woods supports: HopOn Canada, which exists to get more kids on bikes, and Gold Standard, an organization attempting to fight climate change.

Even before the release of this collection, the 34-year-old Israel Start-Up Nation rider had been actively supporting both organizations. In March, he hosted a virtual Zwift ride to raise funds for the HopOn program. That same month he announced his commitment to a carbon-neutral 2021 season—he uses Gold Standard to make monthly financial contributions to offset his annual carbon footprint.

“Not only do I want kids to be more bike literate,” says Woods, “I also want them to be more physically active because I know that that’s going to contribute to better grades in school and to a more thoughtful and productive society.”

Cardio Cowboy

“The reason they call me the Cardio Cowboy, I think, is because I like to train long,” says Woods. “I always say ‘gotta get the cardio in.’ Buying the kit is like pledging to both make the most of and protect the great outdoors – for every piece bought, we’ll donate a portion of the proceeds to help offset its carbon footprint and get kids on bikes in Canada.”

The collection, which includes a jersey and OTB cap and sweater, is designed with clean colours and a classic font.

“I wanted the collection to reflect my home country Canada, and my favourite style, 90s hip hop culture. Every time I look at it, it reminds me of my dad back in 1990, going for a run in his sweat top, short shorts and high socks. It feels like that and that’s exactly what I wanted.”

Woods created a playlist of his favourite 90s hip hop to go along with the look. The playlist appropriately starts with Q-Tip’s “Let’s Ride.”