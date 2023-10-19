12-year-old riding bike to school in Vancouver killed by recycling truck driver

A recycling truck driver struck and killed a 12-year-old boy who was on his way to school in in Pitt Meadows, B.C., according to local law enforcement.

The collision occurred on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood just west of the Golden Ears Bridge. First responders, including paramedics and fire personnel, rushed to the scene alongside police officers. Despite their efforts, they were unable to save the young boy’s life.

The driver of the recycling truck remained at the accident site and is fully cooperating with the police. Authorities have stated that impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in this tragic incident. On Wednesday afternoon, the recycling truck involved was seen being towed away from the scene.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families of everyone involved,” Insp. Martin Guay said in the statement. “This is a tragic and devastating loss for our community.”

The organization overseeing public education in Pitt Meadows, School District 42, has officially verified the death of a student.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” a statement read. “Our focus now is on ensuring that counselling supports are available to any students, staff, and school communities who may be impacted by this news.”

According to the CBC, The RCMP, due to the ongoing investigation, and the school district, citing privacy concerns, have announced that they will refrain from disclosing any additional details regarding the accident or the student involved.