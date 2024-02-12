14 titles awarded at the 2024 Canadian esports championships

Fourteen national titles were handed out at the 2024 Canadian esports championships held on the Zwift virtual cycling platform from Feb. 10-11. Kicking off on Saturday, the under-17, juniors, and masters races saw familiar faces defending their titles from 2023. Notable champions included Julie Lehmann (under-17 women), Dan Zeggelaar (masters men 35-44), Josée Rossignol (masters women 45-54), and Anna Tykoliz, who continued her dominance in the masters women 65+ category, securing her third consecutive victory in the Canadian esports championships.

Juniors and masters

Ryan Nickerson clinched the under-17 men’s title, while Cadie Geertsema (women) and Raphael Péloquin (men) emerged victorious in the junior category. The masters division saw Lindsay Burgess (women 35-44), Sebastien Perreault (men 45-54), Nathalie Champagne (women 55-64), Bruce Bird (men 55-64), and Brian Zulkoskey (men 65+) claiming top honours.

Expressing his happiness with the result, Perreault said, “I’m very proud to have won the Canadian champion’s jersey. The number of participants in virtual cycling events is on the rise, and the sport is becoming more and more recognized.”

Elites

On Sunday, the elite competitions, livestreamed in collaboration with Zwift Community Live, took place, with Thomas Thrall retaining his elite men’s champion title for the second consecutive year. Michelle Gagnon claimed the maple leaf jersey for the elite women.

Reflecting on the event, Gagnon remarked, “Whether it be esports or simply women’s cycling, the sport is evolving at an exponential pace, and I’m so excited to be a part of it all.”

The full podium results of the Canadian esports championships are available online. The next event on the national scene is the Canadian track championships for under-17, junior, and para athletes are slated for March 29-31.

You can find the full results on the CyclingCanada.ca website.