15-year-old boy killed by motorist in Manitoba

Antoine Sutherland was killed by a motorist in Brandon, Manitoba and the community is reeling after the death of the 15-year-old. His mother, Nicole Sutherland, recalls that from the very start, Antoine had a gift for bringing people together. He was an inclusive soul who effortlessly dismantled barriers “Antoine loved everyone, and he did not see or fear differences,” she told the CBC. “He was always such a special boy.”

Community mourns

His life was taken away in a collision on the way home from Vincent Massey High School when he was struck by a driver. The community came together in remembrance of Antoine. More than 100 people attending a memorial organized by his friends. They walked from his high school to the site of the collision.

Father in disbelief

Antoine’s father, Alazar Asrat, still grapples with disbelief, reflecting on the profound loss. “My son was my best friend, my everything. So, I did everything for my son.,” he said to the CBC.”I worked so hard to give him everything that I never had. And I was very proud of my son. He was really special.”

The boy’s compassion knew no bounds; he often stopped to help homeless individuals in Brandon and readily lent a hand to anyone in need. “My son was already thinking about what he was going to do after high school,” his mom added. “He wanted to do something with his hands, like carpentry and other trades. He aspired to build a house someday.”

Police investigating

The collision occurred before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Sutherland was riding north when he was struck by a driver headed west. The Brandon Police Service is actively seeking witnesses and businesses with surveillance cameras that may have recorded the tragic incident, according to the Brandon Sun.

Const. Amanda Conway said that investigators had reconstructed the scene. A few witnesses had already provided their accounts. She emphasized their ongoing search for additional witnesses. That includes businesses equipped with video cameras, to aid in the investigation.