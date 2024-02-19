19-year-old Toronto woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by two drivers

A 19-year-old woman is currently in critical condition following a collision involving multiple drivers in Toronto. According to authorities, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp to the Don Valley Parkway, a highway.

Initial investigations reveal that the woman was cycling eastbound on Bayview Avenue while an SUV drver was traveling westbound in the first lane. According to the report, reasons yet to be determined, the cyclist apparently swerved into the path of the oncoming SUV driver. Despite efforts by the SUV driver to allegedely avoid the collision, the cyclist was struck and thrown onto the roadway. Subsequently, another driver managed to avoid hitting the victim, but a third driver struck her.

The third driver had a Mercedes SUV, and briefly stopped at the scene before fleeing. However, the driver of the initial vehicle involved in the collision remained present and cooperated with authorities. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.