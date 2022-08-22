2022 Canada Summer Games criterium: Ujfalusi and Duquette win

The last cycling event of the 2022 Canada Summer Games took place on Saturday in St Catharines, ON, the criterium. The races were run in points race-style. British Columbia’s Lilly Ujfalusi took the women’s event, just a point ahead of Quebec’s Camille Primeau, with Alex Volstad (Alberta) taking third. Quebec’s Charles Duquette took a dominant win, scoring 41 points ahead of his teammate Philippe Jacon and Evan Russell (British Columbia.)

1 11 UJFALUSI, Lilly BRITISH COLUMBIA 4 26

2 1 PRIMEAU, Camille QUEBEC 1 25

3 18 VOLSTAD, Alex ALBERTA 3 17

4 2 MILETTE, Laury QUEBEC 2 16

5 10 WALKER, Isla BRITISH COLUMBIA 16 2

6 9 GIN, Elizabeth BRITISH COLUMBIA 13 1

7 16 THOMAS, Anabelle ALBERTA 15 1

8 4 HUOT, Mathilde QUEBEC 5 0

9 17 SCOTT, Annie ALBERTA 6 0

10 14 MACDONALD, Sophie MANITOBA 7 0

And just like that, #canadagames2022 are done!

MTB + Road athletes battled the mud, rain, humidity and heat to win 🏅 for their province or territory getting in some amazing race experience and making memories for what is sure to be amazing careers for the next generation 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lHeoBp9Yhg

— Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) August 22, 2022