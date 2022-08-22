2022 Canada Summer Games criterium: Ujfalusi and Duquette win
The last day of bike racing was full of excitementPhoto by: Équipe du Québec @EquipeduQuebec
The last cycling event of the 2022 Canada Summer Games took place on Saturday in St Catharines, ON, the criterium. The races were run in points race-style. British Columbia’s Lilly Ujfalusi took the women’s event, just a point ahead of Quebec’s Camille Primeau, with Alex Volstad (Alberta) taking third. Quebec’s Charles Duquette took a dominant win, scoring 41 points ahead of his teammate Philippe Jacon and Evan Russell (British Columbia.)
Women’s
1 11 UJFALUSI, Lilly BRITISH COLUMBIA 4 26
2 1 PRIMEAU, Camille QUEBEC 1 25
3 18 VOLSTAD, Alex ALBERTA 3 17
4 2 MILETTE, Laury QUEBEC 2 16
5 10 WALKER, Isla BRITISH COLUMBIA 16 2
6 9 GIN, Elizabeth BRITISH COLUMBIA 13 1
7 16 THOMAS, Anabelle ALBERTA 15 1
8 4 HUOT, Mathilde QUEBEC 5 0
9 17 SCOTT, Annie ALBERTA 6 0
10 14 MACDONALD, Sophie MANITOBA 7 0
And just like that, #canadagames2022 are done!
MTB + Road athletes battled the mud, rain, humidity and heat to win 🏅 for their province or territory getting in some amazing race experience and making memories for what is sure to be amazing careers for the next generation 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lHeoBp9Yhg
— Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) August 22, 2022
Men’s
1 3 DUQUETTE, Charles QUEBEC 1 41
2 2 JACOB, Philippe QUEBEC 2 29
3 6 RUSSELL, Evan BRITISH COLUMBIA 4 11
4 16 KINNIBURGH, Reid ALBERTA 3 6
5 1 JUSSAUME, Tristan QUEBEC 5 4
6 5 PLAMONDON, Joël QUEBEC 22 4
7 12 O’KRAFKA, Logan ONTARIO 6 2
8 35 ENGLISH, Fergus SASKATCHEWAN 8 2
9 36 VEEMAN, Luca SASKATCHEWAN 7 0
10 17 COLLING, Kaden ALBERTA 9 0