2022 Canada Summer Games criterium: Ujfalusi and Duquette win

The last day of bike racing was full of excitement

Photo by: Équipe du Québec @EquipeduQuebec
August 22, 2022
The last cycling event of the 2022 Canada Summer Games took place on Saturday in St Catharines, ON, the criterium. The races were run in points race-style. British Columbia’s Lilly Ujfalusi took the women’s event, just a point ahead of Quebec’s Camille Primeau, with Alex Volstad (Alberta) taking third. Quebec’s Charles Duquette took a dominant win, scoring 41 points ahead of his teammate Philippe Jacon and Evan Russell (British Columbia.)

Women’s

1 11 UJFALUSI, Lilly BRITISH COLUMBIA 4 26
2 1 PRIMEAU, Camille QUEBEC 1 25
3 18 VOLSTAD, Alex ALBERTA 3 17
4 2 MILETTE, Laury QUEBEC 2 16
5 10 WALKER, Isla BRITISH COLUMBIA 16 2
6 9 GIN, Elizabeth BRITISH COLUMBIA 13 1
7 16 THOMAS, Anabelle ALBERTA 15 1
8 4 HUOT, Mathilde QUEBEC 5 0
9 17 SCOTT, Annie ALBERTA 6 0
10 14 MACDONALD, Sophie MANITOBA 7 0

Men’s

1 3 DUQUETTE, Charles QUEBEC 1 41
2 2 JACOB, Philippe QUEBEC 2 29
3 6 RUSSELL, Evan BRITISH COLUMBIA 4 11
4 16 KINNIBURGH, Reid ALBERTA 3 6
5 1 JUSSAUME, Tristan QUEBEC 5 4
6 5 PLAMONDON, Joël QUEBEC 22 4
7 12 O’KRAFKA, Logan ONTARIO 6 2
8 35 ENGLISH, Fergus SASKATCHEWAN 8 2
9 36 VEEMAN, Luca SASKATCHEWAN 7 0
10 17 COLLING, Kaden ALBERTA 9 0