2022 Canada Summer Games men’s MTB relay, Quebec wins, Ontario second

Quebec has taken the men’s MTB relay over Ontario, after British Columbia was disqualified from third place. The St-Onge brothers, Maxime and Charles-Antoine, teamed up with Zorak Paillé to take the win. Ontario, led by Ian Ackert, would slot in second.

– – Alerte médaille – –

Le relais masculin en vélo de montagne repart avec les grands honneurs aux @2022CanadaGames 🥇

Charles-Antoine St-Onge – Maxime St-Onge – Zorak Paillé#AllezQuébec #ÉquipeQuébec @FQSC @CyclingCanada — Équipe du Québec (@EquipeduQuebec) August 10, 2022

Men’s MTB relay

1 2 QUEBEC

2A-ST-ONGE 2B-ST-ONGE 2C-PAILLÉ 35:47 2A-11:50 (1) 2B-12:00 (1) 2C-11:56 (1)

2 3 ONTARIO

3A-ACKERT 3B-WOODFORD 3C-LELIVELD 36:12 0:25 3A-11:54 (2) 3B-12:13 (3) 3C-12:04 (2)

3 6 NOVA SCOTIA

6A-MCLEAN 6B-MACDONALD 6C-FAUBERT 37:42 1:55 6A-12:41 (5) 6B-12:43 (4) 6C-12:18 (3)

4 5 MANITOBA

5A-WESELAKE 5B-GAUTHIER 5C-VANDENBERG 38:01 2:14 5A-12:17 (4) 5B-13:03 (5) 5C-12:41 (5)

5 7 NEW BRUNSWICK

7A-LYDON 7B-LACOMBE 7C-ARSENEAU 40:21 4:34 7A-12:57 (7) 7B-13:47 (7) 7C-13:37 (6)

6 4 ALBERTA

4A-FRANCIS 4B-PULFORD 4C-OUTTRIM 41:38 5:51 4A-12:55 (6) 4B-14:59 (9) 4C-13:42 (8)

7 10 NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR

10A-SEWARD 10B-PEDDLE 10C-STRATTON 43:12 7:25 10A-14:49 (9) 10B-14:35 (8) 10C-13:47 (9)

8 9 PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

9A-JELLEY 9B-HOWATT 9C-LEA 44:48 9:01 9A-14:51 (10) 9B-16:17 (10) 9C-13:39 (7)

DNF 8 SASKATCHEWAN

8A-STACK-MICHASIW 8B-RITTER 8C-SHARP DNF -1 Lap 8A-13:08 (8) 8B-13:34 (6)

DQ 1 BRITISH COLUMBIA

1A-MCCALLUM 1B-FLEMING 1C-RUBULIAK