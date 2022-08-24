2022 Canadian National BMX Championships preview

The Canadian BMX Championships will be returning to Calgary, AB on August 27-28. The competition will kick off on Saturday with over 500 riders of all ages and categories.

The first day of racing will see riders competing for the maple leaf jersey in the Junior (17-18) and Elite (23+) categories, with the addition of the new u-23 category for both women and men and medals awarded in the Challenge classes for age group racing from as young as five years old.

Several high-profile athletes will be taking part in the racing, including UCI BMX World Championships u-23 women’s bronze medallist, Molly Simpson, her teammate Teigen Pascual who was fifth at this year’s world championships as well as current elite Canada Cup leader, Riley Meyer-Clement.

“We’re excited to welcome the 2022 Canadian BMX Championships for the second year in a row,” event organizer and President of the Calgary BMX Association, Jonas Tremel, said. “After last year’s success and great turn out, we can’t wait to see what the athletes can do in all the categories.”