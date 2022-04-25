2022 Paris-Ancaster: Rochette and van den Ham win

After two years of no racing due to COVID-19, Paris-Ancaster returned on Sunday with beautiful sunny weather and lots of muddy trails, and a record amount of participants.

This year here was also a 100 km option, adding even more gnarly trails and climbs. Rain the day before created deep mud with fat ruts which meant there were many times riders had to dismount. Although the paved sections were dry due to warm conditions, most riders found themselves with plenty of mud build-up on the smooth roads.

In the 100 km elite event, it was ‘cross star Michael van den Ham (Giant X Easton) taking the race, with on-form Maghalie Rochette (Specialized Feedback) taking the women’s, after narrowly missing out on a top-ten overall due to a crash.

What a great day! Congratulations to everyone who rode in all of our races today and congratulations to @mvdhcx and @maghroch the first place winners of our new 100k distance. Thank you to everyone who came back to our race, and to everyone who came out to show their support! pic.twitter.com/8Df2HFlwOP — Paris to Ancaster (@Paris2Ancaster) April 24, 2022

In the 70 km event, it was Jon Barnes (Giant X Easton) taking first place in the men’s, and former Olympian Sue Palmer (Real Deal Racing) winning the women’s.

In the 45 km event, Evan Moore took the men’s race, while his mom Amy, a former national team rider and pro, took the women’s.

For full results, visit racetiming.ca