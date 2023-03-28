2023 u-17, junior and Para Canadian track championships preview

About a hundred u-17, junior and para athletes from across Canada are getting ready to race at the brand-new Vélodrome Sylvan Adams – Centre Multisports Desjardins in Bromont, for the 2023 Canadian track championships being held from March 31st to April 2nd.

“We are proud of all the work accomplished by our team since the opening of the Sylvan Adams Velodrome last September,” Nicolas Legault, General Manager of the Bromont National Cycling Centre said. “All this work allows us to host our first national event after only six months in operation. We look forward to introducing athletes from across Canada to our wonderful facility and to providing spectators with an unforgettable experience.”

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medallist Keely Shaw will be racing for the top step of the podium in the C4 category. Two-time World Champion and world record holder in the C3 category Mel Pemble will be on the hunt to add more maple leaf jerseys to her collection.

After attending the Junior World Championships in August 2022, Ethan Powell, Charles Bergeron and Vanessa Montrichard will be looking to prove their strength in front of the crowd, while Alexandra Fangeat – who won several national U17 titles in 2022 – will once again be racing for the win in her category.