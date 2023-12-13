2024 Canadian esports championships announced

The 2024 edition of the Canadian esports championships is scheduled for Feb. 11, on Zwift. To partake in this event, participants must qualify as either Canadian citizens (including dual citizenship), permanent residents, landed immigrants, or individuals with refugee status. Proof of citizenship or residency, such as a passport, permanent resident card, landed immigrant status, or refugee status papers, will be mandatory. Additionally, a valid 2024 Cycling Canada membership is a prerequisite for entry.

The Canadian championship title

Only participants meeting the criteria of Canadian citizenship, as indicated on their 2024 license, will be granted access to the Canadian champion title and official results/rankings. To be eligible for the title and official results/rankings, participants must possess a valid 2024 Cycling Canada membership issued by their host province/nation. Proof of 2024 membership will be requested during the registration process for all participants aiming to compete for the Canadian champion title and official results/rankings.

Registration closes at 5:00 PM e.s.t on Feb 7th, 2024. To sign up, head over to CCNbikes.com