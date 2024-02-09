2024 Canadian esports cycling championships preview

The third edition of the 2024 Canadian esports championships will take place on the Zwift virtual cycling platform on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Canadian Esports Championships event to Zwift for the first time in 2024,” said Josh Peacock, Cycling Canada director of marketing and events. “This exciting event represents another step forward for Cycling Canada’s esports programming as we continue to build strong relationships with industry partners while working closely alongside our community to develop a uniquely challenging and entertaining competition.”

The reigning champions from the 2023 event, including Julie Lehmann (under-17 women), Patrick Harris (junior men), Mairen Lawson (elite women), Thom Thrall (elite men), Josée Rossignol (masters women 45-54), Diane Bomans (masters women 55-64), Anna Tykoliz (masters women 65+), Dan Zeggelaar (masters Men 35-44), Albert Chan (masters men 55-64), and Dave Wall (masters men 65+), will once again vie for victory and maple leaf jersey.

The Elite races on Sunday, Feb. 11, will be streamed live on Cycling Canada’s Facebook page in partnership with Zwift Community Live.