3 Canadian cyclists to ride 24 hours to raise money for underprivileged children

Think you’ve gone on some long rides? Ed Veal, Joe Fazio and Jeremy Hennessy are about to redefine what constitutes a hard day in the saddle. On Dec. 18, they will ride 24 hours to raise money for underprivileged children.

“There is no shortage of underprivileged children out there and by coming together we can only help a handful but Ed and I want to do whatever we can to try to look after as many children as we can, especially around the Holidays, to add some joy in their lives,” Fazio posted on the GoFundMe page. “It was brought to our attention that there was an immediate need in a particular area and there were many kids that we could help. We thought that this would be a perfect way to give back while doing something we love and are passionate about.”

Riding for an important cause

All the funds raised from this event will directly benefit children in need, according to the riders. This involves purchasing new shoes for kids, supporting breakfast and health snack programs, and, depending on the funds received, providing much-needed sports equipment. Many families are unable to afford bicycles for their children, and the riders aim to bring joy by surprising some of them with the ultimate gift – a brand new bike.

How to donate

Fazio, Veal and Hennessy outlined the donation structure, providing options for contributors to support the cause. Donating 10 cents per kilometre equates to a total of $100, while a donation of 25 cents per kilometre amounts to $250. Alternatively, a $60 contribution can provide a child in need with a pair of brand new shoes, while a $100 donation covers shoes and a bike helmet. For a more significant impact, a $200 donation can gift a child a brand new bike. The varied donation tiers offer individuals the opportunity to make a difference and support children in need through this initiative.

You can help out by joining the ride as well. The goal is to raise $10,000, and as of Monday, they’ve raised $2,900.

To learn more or donate, you can visit the GoFundMe.