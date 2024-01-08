4 ways to slow Mathieu van der Poel down so CX is exciting again

We get it, Mathieu van der Poel, you’re the best. It doesn’t matter if you start at the back, have an early crash or mechanical, you will still slaughter the competition. And yes, it is impressive to watch your utter dominance over the rest of the field, and yes, your watts through the sand, in the mud, or up short climbs is godly, but you’re making races dull. The guys who are fighting for podium spots still put on a show, but we know who’s going to win after the first lap. (And that’s you, champ.)

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider has gone 10 for 10 this season and barring sickness, injury or bad luck, he looks poised to defend his rainbow jersey in a month’s time in Tábor, Czech Republic. Guys like Joris Nieuwenhuis, Thibau Nys and Eli Iserbyt will put up a fight, but c’mon. We know who’s going to smoke everyone. So why not change things up to make it a little harder for the Dutchman to win? Here’s a few ideas that might spice up racing.

1. Give everyone a head start

This is the easiest solution to make MvdP earn his wins. Normally the lads finishing second or third will finish anywhere from 20 seconds to a minute behind the Dutchman. This all depends on when the world champion decides to leave them behind. Sometimes he takes pity on his “rivals” and waits until halfway. But he’s been known to attack early. How about we let him wait a full minute so he really needs to work hard and ride through the field. It would be super exciting to see him catch the front group with a lap to go and then take off, right?

2. Make him ride a single speed

How fun would this be to watch? Given the fact that there are lots of steep little climbs, and fast downhills, he’d have to pick the right gear. If it was too small, he’d lose some watts on the straightaways. If it was too big, he wouldn’t be able to (or at least it would be harder) for him to charge up those little kickers. We could also be really cruel and make it a fixed gear. Now THAT would be fun to see, as he zipped down some of those sketchy, muddy drop-offs.

3. Make him ride one of his dad’s 30-year-old bikes

His father, Adrie van der Poel, was a pretty good road and ‘cross rider himself. AvdP won stages at the Tour, was multiple national champion and also himself a former world champion. At the time, he had the top-of-the-line bikes. But those bikes now would be a little heavy, and not quite as quick. Perfect! Make his son ride a heavy steel bike with friction shifting and toe clips. That might be a challenge.

All this talk about the Van Der Poel boys begs the question, where did they come from? Answer: Adri! #BSCX #fastdad pic.twitter.com/F4PFurqO3d — Apex Velo -Velocio Women’s Racing (@AVVracing) October 25, 2014

4. Screw it. Give everyone else motors

Although there have been plenty of rumors about pros using motors in their bikes, only one cyclist has ever been caught.That was Femke Van den Driessche, a Belgian under-23 rider. She was discovered with a concealed motor in her bike during the 2016 UCI CX world championships and banned for six years. But why not give everyone else a motor so it can level the playing field? I mean, we all know that MvdP will win anyway, but at least the other guys might have a chance.