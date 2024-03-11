5 new things to try this spring

New season, new you? In most places in Canada the weather should be getting better soon, so it’s a good time to think about some new ways to enjoy two wheels in 2024. Maybe you’ve been doing the same training routes and rides the past few years. Maybe you’re a bit bored of your regular routine. Maybe you want to live a little and try something new? Check out some of these five suggestions below.

Gravel

There’s a reason everyone is talking about gravel riding. It has emerged as a rapidly growing and diverse niche within the broader realm of cycling. The versatile bikes can go on both paved and unpaved roads, often meandering through scenic landscapes, farmlands, and off-the-beaten-path trails. What sets gravel cycling apart is its emphasis on exploration, camaraderie, and the thrill of venturing beyond traditional road routes.

There’s a sense of adventure, the challenge of tackling varying terrains, and the escape from the hustle of urban life. There’s also all kinds of gravel cycling events, ranging from casual group rides to challenging races. They have gained popularity, fostering a community that values the connection between rider, bike, and the great outdoors. In a road race, you are either in the pack or you’re off the back. But in gravel, there’s no concern about that. Small packs form and you can ride with riders of similar abilities.

Everesting

Everesting on your bike is a unique and challenging phenomenon. The concept is straightforward yet demanding: you aim to accumulate the total elevation gain of Mount Everest, which stands at 8,848 m, by repeatedly climbing a single hill or mountain. This pursuit has gained popularity as a personal challenge, often requiring cyclists to endure physical and mental fatigue during the relentless ascent and descent cycles.

The allure of Everesting lies in its simplicity, as riders meticulously calculate the elevation of their chosen route and meticulously plan the logistics. Whether tackled as an individual feat or as part of a community-driven event, Everesting is all about pushing personal limits and embracing the grind of constant climbing, transforming ordinary roads into monumental challenges for those seeking extraordinary accomplishments on two wheels. If you’re looking for a good climb for Everesting, there’s all kinds of information online about local hills that are more suitable for the challenge.

Try a local criterium

Local criterium races bring the pulse of competitive cycling to community streets, creating a vibrant atmosphere for both participants and spectators. These races, often held on short, closed-loop courses, demand a unique blend of speed, strategy, and agility from cyclists. Crits, with multiple tight turns and short laps, are intense competitions where you will jockey for position, covering breaks or waiting for the final sprint.

The race is super for spectators given the short laps . In many parts of Canada, there will be local crits during the week. Some offer clinics before in case you want to learn some tips. Furthermore, it’s great way to work on your speed work and hone your cornering skills too, if you’ve mostly done group rides or road races.

Bikepacking

Do you like camping? Do you like cycling? Then you might want to try bike packing.

Bikepacking is a liberating and adventurous approach to exploring the great outdoors on two wheels. And it’s all about simplicity, self-sufficiency, and the thrill of off-road exploration. All you need to do is strap on some frame bags to your bike to carry the essentials. Traverse diverse terrains, from trails to remote dirt roads, all the while enjoying nature’s beauty. It’s a fun way blend the joys of cycling with the spirit of adventure and self-discovery. You can do it on your own, but heading out for a bikepacking trip with pals will make for an unforgettable experience for all of you.

BMX

If you really want to try something new, about BMX? It’s a high-energy sport on smaller frames, knobby tires, and single-speed gearing. The bikes are designed for agility and quick manoeuvring on a variety of terrains.

There are many indoor and outdoor bike parks in Canada, and they will often offer clinics to work on your skills. Learning how to navigate the start gates, or practising your jumps and cornering will help your road and mountain bike rides as well.