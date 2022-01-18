5 reasons why it might be a good idea not to ride outside today, especially in Ontario and Quebec

Oh boy, that snow is not going anywhere. For those who live in Ontario and Quebec, you’ve seen a yuge snowfall. The drifts are everywhere, main roads are slippery, and the side ones are precarious at best.

Crews are working as fast as they can, but there’s a LOT of snow.

Canadian Cycling Magazine loves to encourage riders to cycle outside as much as possible, and is a firm believer in all-year biking. But maybe, just maybe, you deserve a rest day today? Unless it’s absolutely necessary. Or just turn on Zwift and don’t look out the window.

1.The bike paths seem to be the last things on the city’s mind today.

2. Seems like sidewalks aren’t up on the list either. You can’t even walk in most cities, that’s how bad the snow is.

The City's priorities on a map. Most roads this way have been snow plowed, sidewalks not at all. After big snowfall I would rather walk nearby than drive anywhere, but the priorities don't reflect that. (I get the need for clear streets for emergency services). #walkTO #snowTO pic.twitter.com/v0XCHTlSKZ — Paul Vet (@thePaulV) January 18, 2022

3. It is possible to ride, but not on the bike lanes. But that means you’re going to have to deal with sketchy drivers.

Since Dundas bike lanes are full of snow, I was able to ride to work today by staying in the middle of the lane. No issues with traction. By far the biggest issue were the drivers who insisted on gunning it to close pass me on the left. Just zero refusal to adjust driving habits — Dave Edwards (@DaveLikesBikes) January 18, 2022

4. There are some real winners out there who are dumping their snow from the condos onto the bike lanes. Which isn’t just a problem today, but for days to come. That snow ain’t gonna plow itself.

Lovely job by the condo at 1492 Dundas E – took all of their parking lot snow and piled it into the bike lane. @311Toronto I'm sure you are overwhelmed. Can you please add this to your list of problem spots? pic.twitter.com/KVxjXznZOc — NotSafe4BikesTO (@NotSafe4BikesTO) January 18, 2022

5. Cities are working at clearing the snow, but it’s taking some time.

2,200-vehicle snow removal on Montreal streets, sidewalks, bike paths to begin Tues. 7 a.m. https://t.co/eKgBWoVOxJ — Cult MTL (@CultMTL) January 17, 2022

Then again, to the brave few who manage to get out there, we salute you.

Woke up to closed schools and white-out in #Montreal—25 cm (10 inches) of snow expected. My bike ride to work was pretty slippery—except on the bike paths, which had been plowed by the city, more thoroughly than the streets themselves.

Much appreciated, @projetmontreal pic.twitter.com/CjnJ6kJ4qU — Taras Grescoe 🐌 (@grescoe) January 17, 2022