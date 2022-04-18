5 tips for your first Paris to Ancaster

The Paris to Ancaster bike race will be back on Apr. 24. Following two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person racing returns, and it’s better than ever.

This year, P2A will not only have the standard 70 km event, but an even longer 100 km event. The century event will be the longest P2A in its history. There’s also a 45 km version, a 20 km version and a kids event. The 20 km version is aimed for families and doesn’t include some of the gnarlier sections or the mud chute.

For the 45 km, 70 km and 100 km events, the race will take riders through gravel roads, farmer’s lanes, pavement and a few climbs to boot.

Also for this year, superstars like Maghalie Rochette and Ted King will be toeing the line.

If you’ve never done the race before, here are a few tips for your first time.

1. Bike choice

For P2A, a Gravel or ‘cross bike is a must. You’ll want a treaded tire for the off-road sections, and mud clearance is everything if it is wet. On some of the gnarlier sections an off-road machine is absolutely necessary, so leave your road bike at home.

2. Shoes

Same goes with your footwear. You’ll want gravel, MTB or ‘cross shoes. It is highly probable you’ll be dismounting at some point. Whether it’s because you are caught behind riders up a climb or on a trail, or if you decide to run the mud chute. There’s a lot of traffic on the narrow sections, so a road shoe is no bueno.

3. Running the mud chute

When you hit the famous mud chute, consider running it. If you don’t feel confident in the chute, it’s okay to dismount. It can be just as fast, plus, by the time you get to the bottom, your wheels won’t be clogged and will still turn. There’s advantages to both options, whether you run or ride, but it depends on your skill level and confidence.

4. Pace yourself

P2A is a marathon, not a sprint. The beginning will be hectic, with riders immediately zipping off in the chaos. But remember, the road is long. There are plenty of sections to make up time, so consider going at your pace and picking off riders as you go along.

5. Hydration

The weather for the 2022 event looks to be a warm spring day. Whether you do the 45 km, the 70 km or the 100 km event, you’ll want to bring a few big bottles and make sure you have some gels or bars in your pockets.

P2A will have two well stocked “feed zones” on the course. The organizers do point out it is the responsibility of individual riders to carry their own drink and energy supplies, there are stations at Harrisburg Park (approximate half way point of the P2A70, the 60 km mark of the P2A100, and just 6 km into the P2A40) and at Jerseyville Road, which is the approximate halfway point of the 45 km and three quarters mark of the P2A70.