60-year-old Toronto man is dead after a cyclist allegedly throws an object at him

A man in his 60s is dead following an encounter with an individual riding a bicycle in the west end of Toronto on Tuesday morning, according to police.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Inspector Peter Wehby said that police received a call just after 9 a.m. reporting an unconscious male on the ground in Roncesvalles, the west end of Toronto. Around the same time authorities also received a call of a suspicious man on a bike.

“We believe the male had interaction with a second male, and at that time there was some kind of an altercation that we believe happened, which resulted in the male going unconscious,” he explained.

Wehby said that the nature of the altercation remains unclear, and it is uncertain whether the incident was targeted.

Toronto police are treating the death as suspicious, and detectives are actively investigating the incident. They are asking for the public’s assistance to help with the investigation.

“If you’ve seen a person riding a bicycle, acting suspiciously, please call 11 Division,” Wehby said.

Early reports suggested it was the cyclist that had been struck by an object and killed, however authorities later updated the story.

The authorities are seeking a suspect described as a white man in his 40s, approximately 1.75 m, with brown hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, riding a black mountain bike. If you have any information about the incident, you can call by phone anonymously in Toronto at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or toll free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).