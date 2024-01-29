9 months later, school bus driver finally charged for death of 10-year-old cyclist

The operator of a bus involved in the fatal collision with a 10-year-old cyclist in Thunder Bay, Ontario, in May, has been charged with careless driving causing death. The incident occurred in May, killing Riker McKelvey. A memorial was placed at the intersection, and the community at large showed support for the grieving family.

Delay in charges

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officially announced the charge on Friday, despite the case having been filed in court in the fall, and the driver having made an initial court appearance in October. The delay in announcing the charges was acknowledged by the police in their release.

“This information is being released some time after the collision and charging date. It is being put out after consultation with the family of the victim,” the statement read. “This was a tragic incident that had a dramatic impact on all involved, and Thunder Bay as a whole.”

“No additional comments

The police said that they would not disclose names or additional details related to the case. According to CBC News, when asked about the timing of the information release, the police spokesperson declined to provide additional comments.

A GoFundMe was set up for McKelvey. As of Monday, $57,000 has been raised, well over the goal.