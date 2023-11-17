Beyond bikes and gear—a bike shop that offers an experience

The name says it all. When you’re in a state of flow on your bike, it’s transcendent.

You know the feeling. You’re riding along—completely focused on the task at hand—and you become one with the bike. It’s euphoric and it’s why we ride. Whether you’re alone or with friends, achieving flow state is an incredible feeling. Which is why it’s the perfect name for a bike shop that’s more than just a bike shop. Flow State Bike Co. is located just outside of Guelph, Ont., and the location is in the nexus of some incredible riding venues in the province for road, gravel, and mountain biking. As the owner Nate Lessnick explains, it’s more than just a place to buy tubes.

More than a bike shop

“It’s about redefining the entire bike shop experience. Instead of just a place to make occasional purchases, like buying a bike every few years or grabbing a pair of socks, we aim to provide more reasons for customers to visit, bring their friends, and come back just to hang out,” Lessnick says. “I envisioned a beautiful space with a coffee shop vibe where I could go on a date with my wife and still be surrounded by bikes. My observation was that existing bike shops didn’t offer this kind of atmosphere. I wanted a place that encouraged a sense of community, where families could come together and where everyone felt welcome, whether you’re a total newbie or a seasoned athlete.”

Inspired by travelling

The inspiration for opening the location was based on his years of travelling the world working for a bike travel company. That involved 13 different countries, including places like New Zealand, Switzerland, and more. The key to the company’s success was that they would only work with local guides and take people to some incredible places off the beaten path. Of course, that all came to a grinding halt once COVID-19 hit. One day, however, during the start of the pandemic, he walked into a location and was immediately inspired…and the wheels started turning.

The dream location

“When my wife and I moved to Guelph, there was this great little spot in Arkell—a restaurant and market in this charming, historic building. It was right next to trails and I immediately thought it would be such a great bike shop. A few years later when I learned that it would become vacant, I hopped on the opportunity and it’s been a labour of love ever since. Getting all the right suppliers on board took time,” he explains. “I feel like the brands that we have, you couldn’t really find them unless you drove to Toronto. So, we brought in some really cool and unique brands like Santa Cruz and Ibis. We’re right next to trails and on a highly frequented intersection for gravel and road cyclists. We’re a halfway point for riders from Burlington, Oakville, and Mississauga which makes the location very attractive.”

The bike shop that offers much more

The bike shop and coffee bar is located in a historic building just outside of Guelph, Ont., which used to be the Arkell post office and general store in the late 1800’s. The inspiration for Flow State wasn’t simply the location–although Lessnick fell immediately in love with it–but also from a shop he saw years before.

“One of the first trips I went on with the travel company was to New Zealand. There was this fantastic bike shop in Queenstown with a wonderful coffee aroma and a patio serving beer on tap. People walked through and hung out and chatted with the mechanic. Everyone was welcoming and kind, which doesn’t always happen at bike stores,” he explains. It’s well known that there is some snobbery in the bike industry and sometimes that means folks don’t feel as welcome to join in with the community, or even visit a store. Flow State is looking to change that perception.

Open and welcoming atmosphere

Since Flow State is a full-service bike shop, it was key for them to have a friendly and skilled bike mechanic for riders of all levels. “Nick has this unique combination of being both super skilled and very friendly, personable, and welcoming” he adds.But it’s not just a place to get your bike fixed or buy really great gear. It’s a place for riders to come together as a community, whether that means when out on a ride or in their civvies.

A gathering place for good food and conversation

And if you’re thirsty, whether it’s the caffeine kind or adult beverages, Flow State is the place to be. Coffee, beer, wine, ice cream, butter tarts, sandwiches–there’s a wide range of snacks. It’s a great starting point for local rides or a place to visit mid-ride to fuel up. And when you’re done riding, it can be a nice spot for your local group or club to hang out and shoot the breeze, or plan upcoming cycling adventures. The beautiful patio is great in the summer to soak up the sun with your riding pals.

For Lessnick, flow state can be the feeling when you’re riding, but it can also mean that feeling of harmony when you’re having a good time with others and enjoying great conversation. It’s the feeling of togetherness and community that can happen when you visit a great location surrounded by the things you love–bikes, coffee, and friends.

For more information, check out visit Flowstatebikeco.com

Tel: (519) 824-2943

Location: 599 Arkell Rd, Arkell, Ont.

This story was presented by Flow State Bike Co.