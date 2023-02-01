A fan stole a water bottle from a pro cyclist and they weren’t impressed one bit

It’s common for pro cyclists to be swarmed by spectators after a race, but having your water bottle stolen is a new one. After a race, you’ll often see press and fans surrounding their heroes, looking for an interview or autograph. For the most part, racers will do their job and give some time. There have been times when cyclists have famously snubbed fans. At the 2022 Vuelta a Espana, Remco Evenepoel refused to sign a jersey for a young fan right after his race. Apparently he ultimately did, but many said it was bad optics, despite the fact that he was in his cool down.

At the recent Vuelta a San Juan, Norwegian rider Jonas Hvideberg was approached by a fan who asked for his bidon.

Hvideberg didn’t feel like giving it away, and the fan walked away empty handed. But before you could say botella de agua, another fan creeped up and grabbed it. As you can imagine, the DSM rider was hardly amused.

Check out the bottle heist below.