A Groupama–FDJ rider brought back some classic ’90s cycling fashion

And old trend is making a comeback

Andrea Tafi in Mapei kit Photo by: Sirotti
March 21, 2023
Ah, pro cycling in the ’90s. No helmets, EPO, Spinacis, EPO, Spinergy wheels, EPO. Helluva time. Kit was a little different, too. Cycling jerseys weren’t quite the same as they are now. They tended to be a bit looser, not the skin-tight speedsuits that are ubiquitous today.

Sometimes riders even cut their sleeves to create this frayed, loose look.

Since back then pros didn’t need to wear helmets, it meant there were all kinds of things you could do on your noggin.

You might remember the late Marco Pantani rocking his team bandana.

Many other riders did as well, including the great French rider, Jacky Durand.

Headbands were everywhere, too.

A look that a few notable riders went with was a homemade visor. Guys, such as Andrea Tafi, would cut off the top of their team casquette and leave only the brim and sides. You’d get a bit of protection on your face from the sun but you could still let your locks flow.

Italian rider Lorenzo Germani from Groupama–FDJ rocked the classic look when signing in at the Volta a Catalunya in Spain. Of course, he’ll be wearing a helmet in the race, but it’s a nice throwback.