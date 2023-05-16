A soigneur stepped out in front of Alberto Bettiol at the Giro and it was not pretty

A soigneur stepped out in front of Albert Bettiol during Stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia and the result was not good for the EF Education–EasyPost rider. Jayco AlUla’s Lukas Pöstlberger and Michel Ries (Team Arkéa Samsic) were on the ground when a soigneur got out of the car to grab Pöstlberger’s bike. The problem was, he was behind a van and couldn’t see the other side of the road.

When he stepped out, Bettiol was flying down the road and crashed into him. The Italian was, rightfully so, just a bit ticked off. Thankfully all three riders managed to remount and jump back in. No word on the team helper, but undoubtedly he will be a bit sore tomorrow.

Watch the collision below.

Jeezo Bettiol having a go at someone walking into him and making him crash, then nearly walks into someone else and making them crash 😬 #Giro106 pic.twitter.com/jQt4Ghhusa — Peter. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🚴‍♂️(he/him/his) (@PBXscribes) May 16, 2023

The helper was attending to the crash of Lukas Pöstlberger when he ran in front of the Italian, causing another fall Team Jayco AlUla