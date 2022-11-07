Absolutely bonkers tailwind at Moroccan pro race makes for a 56 km/h average speed

Ahmed Al Mansoori won the Grand Prix El Hamra in Morocco on Thursday, riding 140 km in 2 two hours and 29 minutes,a veraging an amazing 56.187 km/h. The point to point from Laayoune to Boujdour, was run with the wind at the rider’s back, and with only 300 m of elevation, was gangbusters from start to finish.

Although the Moroccan race was definitely quick, it didn’t qualify for the legendary title of the Ruban Jaune. The Ruban Jaune is the term for the winner of the quickest bike race over 200 km, and is held by Philippe Gilbert. The title, which was created in 1936 by the first organizer of the Tour de France, Henri Desgrange, translates to yellow ribbon. It was based on the sailing term, blue riband, which refers to the fastest passenger liner that crosses the Atlantic Ocean.

Gilbert won stage 17 of the 2019 Vuelta a España at an incredible average speed of 50.6 km/h for 219.6 km. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my 17-year career,” the Belgian told 7sur7.com after the race.

Check out some of the blustery bikin’ below.