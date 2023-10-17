Absolutely wild video of a grizzly bear charging past cyclist in Alberta

Timing is everything, they say, but for a cyclist out for a nice spin, his couldn’t have been worse. The instagram account Breeze.Photography was filming a herd of bighorn sheep in Kananaskis Country, Alta. that seemed to be running away from something. Turns out, it was a hungry grizzly bear. As the big brown fella chased his potential dinner, a rider happened to be just metres away from the kerfuffle. The two people watching the incident from their car, posted the video on Instagram.

“Cody and I got to witness something pretty crazy and honestly a little humbling today in Kananaskis when we rolled up to the parking lot for a late fall hike today. This guy was ambling down the highway as we got to the parking lot but little did we know there was a herd of bighorn sheep hanging around as well,” the caption read.

The bear zigzagged across the road and grass trying to snag some food. Grizzlies are quick too–they can get up to 56 km/h for a short period, so they’d be pretty good in a final sprint. But that also means that the poor cyclist, had the bear went after him instead of the sheep, might have one helluva interval ahead of him.

“I hope this video can be a good reminder that bears are out and about right now and they demand our respect and distance. I’m grateful we were safely perched right beside the car inside the door, when the sheep turned our way. Some things to remember when you’re getting in your last fall hikes,” the caption continued. “Don’t get too close to wildlife (on second thought, we probably should have just stayed in the car). Don’t forget your bear spray! And take a friend (or a few) along for any hikes right now!!! Bears are super active right now as they prepare for winter. Feeling like we got to experience something very special today that I won’t soon forget! What a beautiful creature and a wild day.”

Check out the wild (quite literally) footage below.