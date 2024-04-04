Adam Hansen fires back at TV crews filming Jonas Vingegaard and others after crash

After a massive crash during Stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country that involved several of the world’s best cyclists, the rider’s union head is calling for better regulations when it comes to broadcasting.

The harrowing collision resulted in injuries to double Tour de France victor Jonas Vingegaard, race frontrunner Primož Roglič, and world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel, who were among a few cyclists forced to withdraw from the race.

The crash occurred on a left-hand turn during the descent of Cat. 3 Olaeta, approximately 35 km from the finish line. The presence of boulders and a concrete ditch off-road exacerbated the severity of the injuries. Just moments earlier, a member of the breakaway had also veered off course at the same bend.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene. Vingegaard remained motionless for several minutes, lying on his side. Roglič managed to get up and hobble to the team vehicle; later, he was seen waving from the passenger seat, indicating that his injuries might not be as grave as some of the other cyclists involved in the crash. Evenepoel cradled his right arm, suggesting a possible broken collarbone. Meanwhile, Steff Cras of Total Energies sat in the concrete gully with a compound fracture of his lower leg.

Camera crews were right there on the scene with ongoing footage as the riders were treated–some lying down, some sitting. Vingegaard was put on a brace and given oxygen. It was a horrific sight.

Hansen said cameras need to respect riders–and their families.

“Out of respect for the riders that have fallen in a crash and their families at home. The CPA does not support TV coverage to continue to film them while they are down. Riders have reached out to me asking if we can make this a rule and we support that. Please be mindful.”

Strangely, camera crews do some things out of respect for riders–like pull away when a cyclist is having a nature break on the fly. So you’d think a rider who could be seriously injured could be afforded respect during a brutal moment. Obviously if there is live footage there will be footage of the crash itself–such as the feature image here. But there is no need for close-ups or cameras hovering over a rider who is being treated by emergency crews.

After the crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen, cameras were once again right on the scene. As Wout van Aert lay on the ground, his skin suit destroyed, you could hear his cries of pain. Just imagine his wife or children who were watching, having to witness that. Crashes can’t be avoided in cycling (well, unless there’s chicanes, or something?) but surely there can be rules to provide more respect to pros in distress.