After a 20 year absence Peugeot bikes return to Canada

In February French carmaker Peugeot outlined a plan to return to Canada. The cars, absent from the North American market for 25 years, would return by 2026. Although the auto and bicycle manufacturing divisions at Peugeot were divided in 1926, in a well timed coincidence, Cycles Peugeot has also just announced its return to Canada, and fans won’t have to wait six years to get their hands on one.

Quantum, a Montreal-based e-bike retailer and manufacturer, is now distributing Peugeot bikes in Canada. The company, who’s store in Montreal offers several brands of e-bikes including its own brand, will initially be selling several models of non-electric Peugeots but will move into the sale of Peugeot e-bikes by next fall.

Canadian connection

Although founded in France in 1882, Peugeot has historically been tied to Canada. In 1978, ProCycle of Canada signed an agreement to manufacture and distribute Peugeots in Canada (the only country outside France to do so). By 1982 ProCycle was exporting Canadian-made Peugeots to the US as well, and by 1990 it had bought the North American rights to market bicycles under the Peugeot name.

ProCycle stopped manufacturing Peugeots in 2001. Since then, the bikes have been a common sight in the used bike market. Hundreds are available on Kijiji, ranging from a $135 commuter to a $1,200 vintage road bike.

Returning to North America

“It felt natural for me to work in close collaboration with a French partner that is committed to adapting its bikes to the Canadian market,” Quantum founder Robert Guimond said to Bicycle Retailer.

“Peugeot is such an iconic brand for Canadians and Quebecers. We all know someone who’s ridden a Peugeot! Quantum is very proud to be joining forces with Peugeot Cycles.”

Next year the company plans to open two distribution centres in Quebec and one in BC (where it will also open a new retail outlet).

For now, Canadians can buy three models of Peugeots. The bikes, from the company’s retro-styled Legend line, include the LR01 road bike for $1,295, the LU01 fixed gear for $995 and the LC01 D7 commuter for $895. Quantum will also sell Peugeot’s Draisienne kid’s balance bike for $299.