Alejandro Valverde protégé, Juan Pujalte, dies at 18 while training

Juan Pujalte, an 18-year-old Spanish cyclist, died in a training accident near Escombreras in Cartagena, Murcia. Spanish media is currently investigating the causes of the incident. It has been reported that Pujalte sustained injuries to his spleen and kidney, along with a head injury and internal bleeding, ultimately resulting in his untimely demise. He was a member of the Valverde Team – Ricardo Fuentes cycling squad. It is run by former world champion Alejandro Valverde.

First year in the under-23 ranks

The Cycling Federation of the Region of Murcia (FCRM) released a statement about the tragedy: “We have to report the accidental death of Juan Pujalte Martinez, a member of the Murcia cycling team. The great cycling family will miss you. Juan was a member of the Murcia Cycling national team and was part of the team that won the Spanish Junior Championships in Cartagena.” Pujalte came from San Pedro del Pinatar. He rode with the Valverde team as a junior, and 2024 was his first year with the elite and under-23 squad.

Cycling community in mourning

The professional cycling world has been devastated with several deaths in the past few years. During the 2023 Tour de Suisse, Gino Mäder died during Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse. He crashed on a descent and was rushed to the hospital, dying the next day. The Bahrain-Victorious rider was descending from the Albula Pass towards La Punt when he fell. The precise cause of his fall is still unknown. He would eventually tumble down into a ravine, where emergency personnel found him lying unconscious.

In August, Lotto – Dstny development rider Belgian rider Tijl De Decker died at the age of 22, following injuries sustained in a training crash.

Melissa Hoskins tragedy

In December, Former world champion Melissa Hoskins died after her husband, former professional cyclist Rohan Dennis allegedly drove his car into her. According to 10 News First, the Jumbo-Visma rider was involved in a car collision where his wife, Melissa Hoskins, sustained serious injuries and died while being transported to the hospital on Sunday morning. “Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, police and emergency services were called to Avenel Gardens Road. This was after reports that a woman had been hit by a car,” a police report read. “A 32-year-old Medindie woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. Sadly, she died in hospital overnight. Major Crash officers attended the scene along with Detectives from Eastern District CIB to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

On Friday, Valverde posted on X. “I am very dismayed by the death of Juan. He had been part of our team since last winter. There are no words to console his parents. My deepest condolences. Rest in peace.”

Born on April 22, 2005, Pujalte became a member of Valverde Team-Ricardo Fuentes in the winter of 2023, transitioning to the under-23 squad. Having dedicated the previous two seasons to the junior ranks, he predominantly raced within Spain. In the prior year, Pujalte won the Junior Criterium Lorca. He also participated in the Spanish Championships with Murcia’s regional team. “I am devastated by the death of Juan. He was a young man in love with cycling who was part of our team since last winter,” Valverde also posted on Instagram. “A big hug and my deepest condolences to family and friends in these difficult times.”