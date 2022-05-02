Alex Cataford selected to race the Giro d’Italia

Alex Cataford will be racing the Giro d’Italia starting on Friday, Israel-Premier Tech announced on Monday. It will be three consecutive seasons with a Grand Tour start for the Canadian, as last year he was chosen for the Vuelta a España and in 2020 he was in the Giro lineup.

Israel-Premier Tech is reserving its GC contingent for the Tour de France, but expect to see its riders in Giro breakaways looking for precious stage wins. The team is still in the relegation zone, in danger of not returning to WorldTour status next year.

Cataford is likely to be the lone Canadian in the Giro, as Anthony Duchesne isn’t expected to get the call from Groupama-FDJ, a squad that named its Tony the Tigerless Tour de France unit long ago. Maybe Duchesne will be selected for the Vuelta, a race he has finished twice.

Cataford has 23 days of 2022 racing under his belt. He finished 95th on GC in the Tour de Romandie on Sunday, and started the Itzulia Basque Country in April as well.