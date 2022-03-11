Alison Jackson podiums in Ronde Van Drenthe prelude

Canadian road national champion Alison Jackson landed her first podium of 2022 on Friday. The Liv Racing Xstra Olympian was second in the Drentse acth van Westervelt.

Christine Majerus (SD Worx) won Drentse acth van Westervelt, a C1.2 prelude to Saturday’s Ronde van Drenthe Women’s World Tour race.

Jackson and Majerus were in a select group of four, after the Westervelt peloton was split by crosswinds on the way to the finish line in Dwingeloo. Jackson led out the four-up sprint, with a tail wind at her back. The Luxembourg national champion passed the Canadian at the line to take her first win at Westervelt. Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM) rounded out the podium in third.

“Really happy with that one for the team,” Jackson posted after her race. “It’s a great way to start the year representing Liv Racing Xstra on the podium already!”

The Canadian’s weekend continues with another race tomorrow. Jackson will line up alongside her Liv Racing Xstra teammates at the Women’s World Tour event, Ronde van Drenthe.

Watch highlights from Drentse acth van Westervelt below.