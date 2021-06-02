All Canadian athletes should visit the new Sport Inclusion Task Force website

On June 2, to kick off Pride Month, the Sport Inclusion Task Force announced the launch of its new website, sportinclusion.ca, a resource hub to give individuals and sports organizations the tools to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for all athletes.

The Sport Inclusion Task Force (SITF) is a flexible and informal coalition created to end LGBTQI2S+ bias in Canadian sport. Founded during the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games, the SITF is steered by the Canadian Olympic Committee, Professional Golfers Association of Canada, Canadian Women & Sport, the Faculty of Kinesiology at the University of Calgary, and Challenge Accepted Collective. Managed by a coalition of sports leaders, the task force uses education and promotion of inclusion to work to end LGBTQI2S+ bias in Canadian sport.

A new resource hub

The new website is designed as a resource hub to foster a more inclusive sport system through education for and promotion of LGBTQI2S+ inclusion in Canadian sport. It will support national, provincial/territorial, and local/club sports organizations trying to make their organizations more equitable, diverse, and inclusive for those who identify as LGBTQI2S+ by providing will tools, policies and frameworks that prioritize equity, diversity, and inclusion. The site will also serve as a hub for sports organizations and individuals looking for LGBTQI2S+ resources, news, speakers and consultants.

“Making sport truly inclusive and accessible for all takes education, resources, expertise and concerted effort from all levels in the system, ” said David Shoemaker, CEO and Secretary General of the Canadian Olympic Committee. “There has been a lot of progress made by many within our community to develop programs, initiatives and resources to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Having a centralized website to house these resources and best practices will go a long way in supporting sport organizations on their diversity, equity and inclusion journey.”

The SITF plans to keep the website updated regularly, to ensure the most up-to-date best practices are readily available.