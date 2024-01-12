Ally Wollaston is the first winner of the 2024 WorldTour

It might be freezing in Canada, but the road racing season has begun in Australia. The women’s Tour Down Under kicked off on Friday before the men’s edition launches on Tuesday. In Friday’s first stage from Hahndorf to Campbelltown, Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal), the New Zealand national champion, outsprinted her rivals on an uphill finish. She pulled on the first ochre leader’s jersey.

The women’s Tour Down Under concludes on Sunday with the traditional battle on Willunga Hill. It’s the first of 28 rounds of the WorldTour, which culminates in late October at the Tour of Guangxi.

Seven of the GC top 10 are back for the 2024 edition of the Tour Down Under, including champion Grace Brown and runner-up Amanda Spratt. Wollaston came 23rd last year. There are no Canadians at the Tour Down Under; in 2023 Maggie Coles-Lyster was the sole Canuck, coming in 26th.

2024 Tour Down Under, Stage 1

1) Ally Wollaston (New Zealand/AG Insurance-Soudal) 2:32:27

2) Georgia Baker (Australia/Liv AlUla Jayco)

3) Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy/UAE Team ADQ)