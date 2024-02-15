Alpecin–Deceuninck went Canadian Tuxedo, nobody likes it and everybody is stupid

Can someone find me some clouds so I can yell at them?

On Thursday, Alpecin-Deceuninck, home of the world mullet champion, Mathieu van der Poel unveiled an absolutely fabulous double denim kit and the Internet did not approve.

Uncle Matt, of course, loves it. In the ‘90s, Carrera, the home to riders like Claudio Chiappucci, the late Marco Pantani, Rolf Sørensen, and Triple Crown winner Stephen Roche, made some of the most memorable kit in history.

I’m gonna be real with you guys. I hate it. https://t.co/x9BUulos8j — robyn (@robynjournalist) February 15, 2024

The team, which is sponsored by a jeans manufacturer, initially had black shorts, which was de rigueur back then. But in 1991, the shorts were blue denim. It. Was. Awesome.

Then, the kit design doubled down, and got awesomer. In the following years, the design went from jean shorts, to jean jersey, leg and arm warmers. A thing of beauty.

Ayer se comentó lo pionero que fue Carrera con el diseño de su culotte. También fue de los primeros en sacar chaqueta de invierno con todos los sponsors visibles y con un diseño que no consistía en ponerle manga larga al maillot. pic.twitter.com/8HZBr6p0zi — Pedal Vintage (@PedalVintage) November 14, 2023

In 2023, AG2R Citroën raced Strade Bianche in some nifty shorts which, opposed to the Italian team, actually had some denim in it. Also very cool.

I think the Alpecin-Deceuninck 2024 team kit is… — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) February 15, 2024

However, it seems I am the only one who just adores the Alpecin-Deceuninck swag. Sure, the jersey and shorts don’t totally match–most likely due to different fabrics being used. But the faded acid wash colour is super rad, so don’t @ me because you’re wrong and have no taste.