American Neilson Powless surprise winner of WorldTour Clásica San Sebastian

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Clásica San Sebastian in Spain’s Basque country, but on Saturday, the WorldTour race returned with Neilson Powless becoming the first American to triumph in 26 years. It was the EF Education First rider’s first professional win. A small group of escapees thwarted favourites like Bauke Mollema, Julian Alaphilippe and Egan Bernal in the first one-day WorldTour even since Liège-Bastogne-Liège in late April. Michael Woods, ninth last year, wasn’t present, nor was reigning champion Remco Evenepoel.

The Course

Six categorized climbs were spread out over 223.5 km in the Basque Country. The final three were the doozies: the legendary Jaizkibel climb was the first, then nasty Erlaitz (3.7 km of 10.7 percent) peaked with 33 km to race and the brutal little Murgil-Tontorra (2 km of 9.9 percent) crested with 8.5 km to go to the finish in Donostia-San Sebastian. Rain moistened the route and riders.

A 16-strong breakaway bounced clear on the Urraki ascent. All three Spanish wildcard squads were represented, and Movistar, Trek-Segafredo and AG2R-Citroën all put two riders in the move.

We are approaching the Alto de Jaizkibel, one of the #Klasikoa iconic climbs – which in the past used to play a bigger role in the outcome – and the peloton is in charge of things. pic.twitter.com/M8x9Q0K02q — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) July 31, 2021

By the foot of Jaizkibel, the break had 1:20 on the field. The fugitive group fragmented on the slopes, where the rain began to tip down. Most made it down the descent of Jaizkibel safely, save Israel Start-up Natin’s Omer Goldstein and Astana’s Yurij Natarov. Leading the race was Natarov’s Spanish teammate Javier Romo.

Bora-Hansgrohe then had three men including Wilco Kelderman crash in the valley between Jaizkibel and Erlaitz.

On Erlaitz, Mikel Landa, back after crashing out of the Giro d’Italia, attacked, bringing Simon Carr (Great Britain/EF Education-Nippo) with him to catch Romo. Carr went solo, cresting 16 seconds ahead of Landa and 30 seconds ahead of the pack.

Carr continued solo down Erlaitz as Landa went back to the peloton. There were 20 km to Murgil-Tontorra. Four reinforcements including Carr’s teammate Powless and Tour de France double stage winner Matej Mohorič arrived. In the reduced peloton Trek-Segafredo and Ineos led the chase.

Murgil-Tontorra (2.1km, 10.1% average gradient) and a technical descent to the center of San Sebastian. It's going to be an exciting last ten kilometers at #Klasikoa. pic.twitter.com/hxAxvpEbE7 — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) July 31, 2021

The quintet started up the final climb with a 1:10 lead. After Carr dropped away, the gap started to increase. Powless attacked and was only chased down by breakmates right before the peak. On the descent two of the fugitives crashed, with Mohorič just keeping control. Just before the red kite, Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Denmark/Deceuninck-Quick Step) rejoined.

Powless won the three-up sprint by inches.

The WorldTour returns to Spain soon with the 76th Vuelta a España starting August 18.

2021 Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa

1) Neilson Powless (USA/EF Education-Nippo)

2) Matej Mohorič (Slovenia/Bahrain-Victorious)

3) Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Denmark/Deceuninck-Quick Step)