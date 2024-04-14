Early celebration costs Lorena Wiebes Amstel Gold Race win

It’s something we see a few times each season, but on Sunday, its impact was devastating because it happened in a big race. At Amstel Gold Race, SD Worx-Protime’s Lorena Wiebes celebrated too early, and Marianne Vos threw her bike to nick the win, her second in four seasons. Canada’s Simone Boilard was top Canadian at 14th.

Race shortened because of crash

It was a strange 10th running of the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition. After 45 km of what was supposed to be 157 km, and with Canadian Clara Emond in a two-rider breakaway, the race was stopped for around an hour because of an accident ahead. A police officer was injured when their motorbike collided with a car on the Bergseweg climb. When the race resumed, it was neutralized until the riders reached the Valkenburg. The rest of the race would be three laps, each containing the Cauberg, cutting out 48 km.

Hahah too good not to share.. a little pit stop during the race. But seriously I do really hope, whoever was involved in a road accident remains in stable conditions🙌 https://t.co/pwcg82zVHq — Katarzyna Niewiadoma (@KNiewiadoma) April 14, 2024

There were numerous attacks on the circuits. On the final haul up the Cauberg with 2 km to go, Lotte Kopecky was dropped. The action on the steep hill meant that 20 riders would contest the win in Berg en Terblijt.

SD Worx set up Wiebes to take it home. But she sat up and celebrated too early, allowing Vos to slice in on her left-hand side, throw her bike and take the win. Wiebes was crestfallen.



2024 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition

1) Marianne Vos (The Netherland/Visma-Lease a Bike) 2:35:02

2) Lorena Wiebes (The Netherlands/SD Worx-Protime) s.t.

3) Ingvild Gåskjenn (Norway/Liv AlUla Jayco) s.t.

14) Simone Boilard (Canada/Uno-X Mobility) s.t.

36) Clara Emond (Canada/EF Education-Cannondale) +0:26

40) Olivia Baril (Canada/Movistar) s.t.

53) Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada/EF Education-Cannondale) +0:46