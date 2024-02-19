An Olympic speed skater on why the Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer is so important to him

Tyson Langelaar is an Olympic speed skater, but he loves to ride. In fact, he uses cycling quite a bit for his cardio training. But his time on the bike isn’t just limited to training camps in Europe or the USA, or putting in the miles indoors. There’s one event that’s very special to him: The Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer.

The annual event is Alberta’s biggest cancer cycling fundraiser, and this year it takes place on July 20‑21. It’s year 16 for the Tour. The goal? To raise $6,000,000, bringing the total raised since inception to 100 million, for the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

For Tyson, the ride’s importance is clear. Like many Canadians, he knows friends and family who have had cancer, and those who have died because of it.

“What inspired me to join? I looked into it back in 2020, and thought about participation,” he said. “Eventually, in 2021, my teammate and I submitted a team—it’s a fantastic opportunity to get involved.”

Tyson was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and began his speed skating journey at just seven years old. By the age of fifteen, he was already clinching numerous provincial championships in both long and short track events. When he was 18 he moved to Calgary to train at the Olympic Oval. Four years later, in 2022: he achieved his childhood dream, going to the Olympics. He races in the 1000 m and 1500 m events.

2024 will mark the third time he’s doing the event, and he can’t wait for July.

“I enjoy the ride for sure, but it’s also about the importance of funding cancer research. That means being there in person, and meeting so many people,” he said. “It can be very emotional as well, seeing all the survivors or meeting folks who have known people with cancer, or lost someone.

The Tour begins on Saturday at the Strathmore Stampede Grounds. You can enjoy camping right there if you bring along your tent or trailer! Camping is open on July 20th and 21st, complete with shower and washroom facilities.

If you’re thinking of joining this year, Tyson has some advice for training. First off, you don’t need to be an Olympian to join the rides. The Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer is well supported for cyclists of all ages and abilities. There are pit stops with hydration and nutrition every 25 km, sweep vehicles and bike mechanics traveling along the route, massage and medical teams available throughout the weekend.

No matter what your goal for the Tour is, Tyson does say you should prepare for the ride accordingly.

“Don’t leave your training until the last minute. If you try and cram the miles in, you’re going to go into the ride more tired than fresh,” he advises. “So start slow and ramp up, and then leading into the weekend try and take some rest of the week before.”

Consistency in your training is key, he says. “Everyone leads busy lives, but getting in regular rides will make sure you’re good to go, come July.

You can pick from short and long routes, depending on what distance you want to go. There will be multiple options available, both starting and ending at the Strathmore Stampede Grounds. In 2024, there will be a brand-new “challenge” route as well, if you’re keen for something big.

Although they aren’t finalized until the spring, Saturday’s route options include approximate distances of 75 km, 105 km, and the new challenge route of 140 km. On Sunday, you can choose from 75 km or 100 km.

The routes will travel through a variety of terrains, in beautiful Alberta. You will be able to select the appropriate route to challenge you on your journey over the two days.

One last piece of advice Tyson offers is what to do when the big weekend begins.

During the actual ride, he says you need to make sure you’re eating and drinking enough. “The ride is really good with the rest stations, so be sure to take advantage of them,” he said. “Especially if it’s hot–make sure you get plenty of fluids.”

The weekend offers much more than just riding through beautiful countryside. You’ll be building up quite the appetite, so there are lots of options at night to fill up your stomach and enjoy the evening as you recover. The Saturday Evening Festival will be at the Strathmore Stampede Grounds with food, drinks, and music, all coming from local suppliers and members of the community. There’s also the BBQ Sunday afternoon right at the finish line to celebrate your accomplishment!

If you’re thinking about registering, head over to touralbertaforcancer.ca

This story was presented by Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer