Another day, another rain-soaked brutal crash at a South American race

You’d think the organizers of the Vuelta al Táchira in Venezuela would have learned from the horrific crash in Argentina on Sunday.

On Monday, there was a similar rainstorm that flooded the streets in the second stage of the race in Venezuela, a 149.9 km race from Hacienda Los Almendros to Ciudad Bolivia. Dušan Rajović (Corratec) took the win and is now leading the general classification.

So guess what happened when the riders hit the road covered in deep puddles? Another horrific crash.

Furthermore, race organizers received heavy criticism on Twitter for putting those riders in such dangerous conditions. Check out the clip below to see why.