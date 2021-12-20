Another man charged in Mark Cavendish burglary and assault

While recovering from his horrific crash at the Ghent Six-day in Essex, former world champion Mark Cavendish, his wife Peta and their children were violently robbed on Nov. 27.

The Manx Missile said that although two watches of great sentiment were stolen, the robbery has left him and his family very shaken, saying that “far, far worse was the sense of security, safety and privacy that his family is entitled to on their own.”

🚨Join me for my first ride back! 1/3

Nearly 3 weeks on from when this photo was taken, my recovery is going good and I’m desperate to try getting back on my bike again! 😬 But I could do with a nice little group to give me some motivation. pic.twitter.com/2mLcDPjs0o — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) December 10, 2021

A man is due to appear in court Monday, having been charged with robbery as part of an investigation into a burglary in the Essex area in England, according to local authorities.

30-year-old Romario Henry, from London was arrested on Saturday. He will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court having been charged with two counts of robbery. This follows the arrest of two other men, both 27 years old, from Gillingham and Camberwell, England. They were released on bail until January 12.