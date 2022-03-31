Another pro cyclist has crashed on their TT bike in training…and there’s video

Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko has posted a clip of his crash during training from Saturday, and it’s a doozy. The wipe-out resulted in a broken collarbone and shoulder.

The Kazakh professional cyclist was descending Mount Teide in Tenerife, Spain on his time trial bike. He was riding beside his teammate Samuele Battistella, who happened to record the scary moment on a GoPro. The Astana rider put the clip on Instagram. "It's cycling, and sometimes you fall sometimes, you win. As a result, a broken collarbone," he posted as the caption.

You can watch the crash below.