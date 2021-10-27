Are Canadian cyclists the calmest in the world?

Everyone has their own way to get focused before a race. Some riders like to block everyone out, take deep breaths and channel their energy to the event. Others like to be chatty, laughing it up as a way to keep loose and ready for the race.

There’s no better example of two different approaches to pre-race routines as at the 2021 UCI track world championships last week. Compare the German team and the Canadian team as they wait to be called to the line.

Straight face 😐 or cool as a cucumber 🥒 The Sprint women are getting ready to race for a medal with two very different pre-race vibes. Which one would be you: 🇩🇪 or 🇨🇦 riders? 📹: @UCITCL pic.twitter.com/lsiPiWxgU6 — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) October 22, 2021

Although the German approach seemed to work in that instance, the super-relaxed American Ashton Lambie proved otherwise, taking the rainbow jersey in the 4 km individual pursuit.